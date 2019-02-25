Man arrested after allegedly flooding an 8-floor Little Italy apartment with a fire hose

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was arrested Monday morning after allegedly turning on a fire hose and flooding all eight floors of a Little Italy apartment complex, police said.



Dispatchers received a call shortly before 12:25 a.m. from a person at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of State Street reporting that a man had turned on a fire hose on the eighth floor and was spraying water, according to San Diego police.



Officers responded to the scene and found that all eight floors of the apartment building had been flooded, Officer Dino Delimitros said.



Police evacuated residents from the building, although an estimate on the number of units affected was not immediately available.



San Diego Gas & Electric crews were called in to shut off power to the building as crews dealt with the water, Delimitros said.



Officers found the suspect nearby and arrested the man, whose name was not immediately available, on suspicion of felony vandalism, Sgt. Thomas Sullivan said.