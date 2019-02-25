Man arrested after allegedly flooding an 8-floor Little Italy apartment with a fire hose

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was arrested Monday morning after allegedly turning on a fire hose and flooding all eight floors of a Little Italy apartment complex, police said.
Dispatchers received a call shortly before 12:25 a.m. from a person at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of State Street reporting that a man had turned on a fire hose on the eighth floor and was spraying water, according to San Diego police.
Officers responded to the scene and found that all eight floors of the apartment building had been flooded, Officer Dino Delimitros said.
Police evacuated residents from the building, although an estimate on the number of units affected was not immediately available.
San Diego Gas & Electric crews were called in to shut off power to the building as crews dealt with the water, Delimitros said.
Officers found the suspect nearby and arrested the man, whose name was not immediately available, on suspicion of felony vandalism, Sgt. Thomas Sullivan said.
A man died on a sidewalk in San Diego's Lincoln Park neighborhood and police were investigating, authorities said Monday.
Near seasonal temperatures return to the region. High clouds will stream across the County but strong sunshine prompts a UV alert to be issued by the EPA.
A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital Sunday after suffering a seizure and crashing on a San Diego freeway, according to News 8’s Kyle Kraska who witnessed the accident.
A celebration of life was held Sunday for a Good Samaritan who was killed earlier this month trying to help another motorist on a Pine Valley bridge. 48-year-old Robert "Bob" Bruno was fatally injured on Feb. 6 when he jumped over a bridge railing as he attempted to avoid oncoming vehicles.
A man was arrested Monday morning after allegedly turning on a fire hose and flooding all eight floors of a Little Italy apartment complex, police said.
Six years ago, a blind sailor from San Diego made international headlines when he tried to cross the Pacific Ocean on a non-stop sailing adventure. But Hiro Iwamoto’s voyage was cut short when a 50-foot blue whale smashed into the yacht he was on. On Sunday, Hiro set out to finish that voyage by making a second attempt.
Six years ago, a blind sailor from San Diego made international headlines when he tried to cross the Pacific Ocean on a non-stop sailing adventure. But Hiro Iwamoto’s voyage was cut short when a 50-foot blue whale smashed into the yacht he was on. On Sunday, Hiro set out to finish that voyage by making a second attempt.
For more than a decade, Junior Seau was a gridiron great known as a tackling machine for the San Diego Chargers in the 1990s. But all the hits had a big impact on his health leading to the degenerative brain disease Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy – often referred to as CTE. Now Seau’s family is trying to help others who may have the same issue get treatment.
For more than a decade, Junior Seau was a gridiron great known as a tackling machine for the San Diego Chargers in the 1990s. But all the hits had a big impact on his health leading to the degenerative brain disease Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy – often referred to as CTE. Now Seau’s family is trying to help others who may have the same issue get treatment.
A 15-hour dance marathon at San Diego State University that began Friday and ended Saturday surpassed its fundraising goal, according to organizers.
Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego. This week’s fugitive is: Jonathan Chacon