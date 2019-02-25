As people tidy up, thrift stores in San Diego snag great items

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - As people are tidying up their homes, donations at thrift stores in San Diego are pouring in.

Last year, Home Start served nearly 18,000 San Diegans in need of services. The Thrift Boutique is a great source of income for the non-profit; money generated there goes right into the several programs Home Start runs.

Founded in 1972, Home Start, Inc. is a 501 (C) (3) non-profit agency that provides services tailored to prevent child abuse and neglect and to strengthen families. Their mission is to assure the safety and resiliency of children by strengthening families and their communities.

The Thrift Boutique in Normal Heights is also a place of employment for young women utilizing the Home Start services.

