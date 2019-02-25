As people tidy up, thrift stores in San Diego snag great items

A man was jailed Monday after allegedly turning on a fire hose and flooding all eight floors of a Little Italy apartment complex.
A woman who killed an elderly couple in a 2017 crash in Valley Center was sentenced Monday to one year in prison and community service.
A man died on a sidewalk in San Diego's Lincoln Park neighborhood and police were investigating, authorities said Monday.
News 8’s Jenny Milkowski, a Chicago native, is on the lookout for volunteers who can help show her around San Diego!
San Diego Sheriff's Deputies were involved in a standoff with a felony warrant suspect in Spring Valley Monday morning.
Philip Nelson overcame an interception on the game's first play to throw two touchdown passes and Ja'Quan Gardner ran for 122 yards on 12 carries as the San Diego Fleet defeated the San Antonio Commanders, 31-11, Sunday.
Near seasonal temperatures return to the region. High clouds will stream across the County but strong sunshine prompts a UV alert to be issued by the EPA.