Sheriff’s deputies involved in standoff with man in Spring Valle - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sheriff’s deputies involved in standoff with man in Spring Valley

Posted: Updated:
By Shauni Lyles, Digital Content Producer
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – San Diego Sheriff's Deputies were involved in a standoff with a felony warrant suspect in Spring Valley Monday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies say around 8:45 a.m. a suspect with a felony warrant fled in a red truck, then drove to his home near the 5100 block of Central Avenue in Spring Valley.

Deputies surrounded the home, but were unable to get the suspect to come out. 

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.