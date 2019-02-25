San Diego City Council votes to repeal vehicle habitation ban

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The San Diego City Council on Monday voted unanimously to repeal a vehicle habitation ordinance.

The council did not have much of a choice in taking their final vote on the matter because courts had already deemed that the current law was illegal.

Beach-area residents at the council meeting spoke about the issues they see with people living in their cars. One woman who spoke said people living in a vehicle outside her home have left trash and even defecated in front of her house.

Residents told the council they need to provide safe parking areas for those living in their cars with facilities like bathrooms and trash cans.

One homeless man spoke with News 8 saying he thinks the homeless are being unfairly targeted by residents. He also said he believes a lot of people leaving bars litter and urinate in the Gaslamp and beach areas, but that the homeless get blamed. The man also agreed that the city needs to provide more resources, including bathrooms, for everyone.

The council said they will continue to work on this issue to find solutions that work for the community.

