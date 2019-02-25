Milkin’ San Diego: Jenny visits Lefty’s Chicago Pizzeria in Mission Hills

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – News 8’s Jenny Milkowski, a Chicago native, is on the lookout for volunteers who can help show her around San Diego!

One of the first to volunteer was News 8 viewer, Joe Mcclain Jr., who also just happens to be from Chi-town, but now calls San Diego home. Joe says one of his favorite spots to dine at in San Diego is Lefty’s Chicago Pizzeria in Mission Hills.

Joe is a Navy man and has been a loyal News 8 viewer ever since he got stationed in San Diego 16 years ago. He's been going to Lefty's for about a decade and says he loves the spot because the second you walk in, you’re treated like family.



"Once I found this place, it was pretty much all she wrote. When I found out they had pizza puffs, I pretty much became an in-house resident. Yeah, I love this place,” Joe said.

A staple in historic Mission Hills, Lefty's is more than just a slice of Chicago, it's a place for San Diegans to gather for a local brew and in the words of News 8’s very own late Larry Himmel, “this place is as Chicago as corrupt politicians and lousy weather."

Mama Lefty has owned the establishment for 10 years now, and says even though she was born in Chicago, she too calls San Diego home.

“San Diegans love Lefty’s and because we do support the younger community, children are being raised on our pizza and that’s going to be their nostalgic thing that they will remember, saying, 'Lefty’s is the best pizza,'” she said.

While you patiently wait for your pie at Lefty's, you can also enjoy a plethora of Chicago memorabilia, books and games.

It's easy to see why San Diegans love Lefty’s!

If you want to try one of Lefty’s deep-dish pies or Chicago dogs for yourself, visit their website for locations around San Diego.