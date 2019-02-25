Woman who killed couple in Valley Center crash sentenced to 1 ye - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman who killed couple in Valley Center crash sentenced to 1 year in prison

By Jennifer Lothspeich, Digital Content Producer
Video Report By Amanda Shotsky, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A woman who killed an elderly couple in a 2017 crash in Valley Center was sentenced Monday to one year in prison and community service.

In December 2018, a jury found Jessi Daniels guilty of misdemeanor manslaughter in the head-on crash that took place on Lilac Road.

Daniels crashed into another car killing a couple who were celebrating their 64th anniversary.

The couple was later identified as Bob and Jo Durant – both were in their 80s and died upon impact in the crash, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Durants’ son spoke before Daniels sentencing asking the judge to give his parents justice.

Although Daniels had prescription medication in her system at the time of the crash, it was found that the medication did not impair her judgement or driving so she was acquitted of more serious charges. It was also found Daniels was texting just prior to the crash.

The misdemeanor manslaughter charge carried a maximum sentence of two years.

The judge called the crash a clear case of distracted driving, sentencing Daniels to 250 hours of community service in addition to the one-year jail term.

