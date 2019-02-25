Wiggles and Waggles: Fashion show to benefit Rancho Coastal Humane Society

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — World-renowned fashion designer Zandra Rhodes will be holding a fashion show luncheon benefiting Rancho Coastal Humane Society on Tuesday.

Wiggles and Waggles will be held at the Del Mar Country Club in Rancho Santa Fe.

The models for Wiggles and Waggles will include staff members and volunteers from RCHS dressed in creations by Zandra.

Zandra along with some two- and four-legged models stopped by Morning Extra with details on the event.

Click here for tickets and more information.