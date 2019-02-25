Great Horned Owl released into wild in San Diego after injury

A fierce winter storm packing winds in excess of 100 mph (160 kph) and predicted to bring as much as 8 feet (2.4 meters) of snow to the Sierra Nevada barreled into the West Coast on Monday, toppling trucks, triggering power outages and temporarily closing the major highway near Reno.
Ridership on San Diego's Metropolitan Transit System is up by more than 200,000 trips since fiscal year 2019 began last July 1, the agency announced Monday.
The San Diego State University Police Department asked for help Monday in identifying two men who they say may have been involved in a recent burglary.
A man was killed Monday afternoon in a car crash on Interstate 5 in the East Village, according to the California Highway Patrol.The wreck left all southbound lanes on the interstate blocked for a time, prompting the CHP to issue a congestion alert for the area. As of 1:35 p.m., one lane had been reopened.
Rev. Shane Harris, president of the People's Alliance for Justice, on Monday was joined by San Diego civil rights activists in a press conference regarding a cartoon by Steve Breen depicting Jussie Smollett, James Baldwin and Toni Morrison as “Famous African American Storytellers.”
Two brothers were arrested in Spring Valley on Monday following a standoff with San Diego Sheriff's Deputies.
The Rancho Coastal Humane Society's San Diego Wildlife Center announced Monday the release of a Great Horned Owl back into the wild.
World-renowned fashion designer Zandra Rhodes will be holding a fashion show luncheon benefiting Rancho Coastal Humane Society on Tuesday.
A man was jailed Monday after allegedly turning on a fire hose and flooding all eight floors of a Little Italy apartment complex.