San Diego State police ask for help identifying persons of interest in burglary case

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The San Diego State University Police Department asked for help Monday in identifying two men who they say may have been involved in a recent burglary.

The university's police department released two pictures of the individuals (seen below).

Authorities said the incident was reported on Feb. 18 but investigators believe the crime occurred before that date.

No other details were given.

Anyone with information may report it anonymously by calling (619) 594-4636 or by emailing policeinvestigations@sdsu.edu.