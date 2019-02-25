Civil rights activists meet over controversial Jussie Smollett cartoon by San Diego Union-Tribune cartoonist

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Rev. Shane Harris, president of the People's Alliance for Justice, on Monday was joined by San Diego civil rights activists in a press conference regarding a cartoon by Steve Breen depicting Jussie Smollett, James Baldwin and Toni Morrison as “Famous African American Storytellers.”

Breen’s cartoon was originally published Friday by the San Diego Union-Tribune online and in its paper.

After criticism the San Diego Union-Tribune removed the cartoon. The publisher on Friday issued an apology.

In its explanation, the paper said in part:

Steve Breen’s editorial cartoon from Friday’s newspaper should not have been published and we have removed it from our website. At The San Diego Union-Tribune, we take matters of race and social justice seriously, which means handling these topics with care. That did not happen in this case.

Read the full explanation here, on the San Diego Union-Tribune's website.