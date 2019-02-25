Civil rights activists meet over controversial Jussie Smollett cartoon by San Diego Union-Tribune cartoonist

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Rev. Shane Harris, president of the People's Alliance for Justice, on Monday was joined by San Diego civil rights activists in a press conference regarding a cartoon by Steve Breen depicting Jussie Smollett, James Baldwin and Toni Morrison as “Famous African American Storytellers.”
Breen’s cartoon was originally published Friday by the San Diego Union-Tribune online and in its paper.
After criticism the San Diego Union-Tribune removed the cartoon. The publisher on Friday issued an apology.
In its explanation, the paper said in part:
Steve Breen’s editorial cartoon from Friday’s newspaper should not have been published and we have removed it from our website. At The San Diego Union-Tribune, we take matters of race and social justice seriously, which means handling these topics with care. That did not happen in this case.
Read the full explanation here, on the San Diego Union-Tribune's website.
The San Diego Union-Tribune publisher apologizes for offensive cartoon: https://t.co/NVi7Zu9ND0— San Diego Union-Tribune (@sdut) February 23, 2019
Ridership on San Diego's Metropolitan Transit System is up by more than 200,000 trips since fiscal year 2019 began last July 1, the agency announced Monday.
The San Diego State University Police Department asked for help Monday in identifying two men who they say may have been involved in a recent burglary.
A man was killed Monday afternoon in a car crash on Interstate 5 in the East Village, according to the California Highway Patrol.The wreck left all southbound lanes on the interstate blocked for a time, prompting the CHP to issue a congestion alert for the area. As of 1:35 p.m., one lane had been reopened.
A man was killed Monday afternoon in a car crash on Interstate 5 in the East Village, according to the California Highway Patrol.The wreck left all southbound lanes on the interstate blocked for a time, prompting the CHP to issue a congestion alert for the area. As of 1:35 p.m., one lane had been reopened.
Rev. Shane Harris, president of the People's Alliance for Justice, on Monday was joined by San Diego civil rights activists in a press conference regarding a cartoon by Steve Breen depicting Jussie Smollett, James Baldwin and Toni Morrison as “Famous African American Storytellers.”
Two brothers were arrested in Spring Valley on Monday following a standoff with San Diego Sheriff's Deputies.
The Rancho Coastal Humane Society's San Diego Wildlife Center announced Monday the release of a Great Horned Owl back into the wild.
World-renowned fashion designer Zandra Rhodes will be holding a fashion show luncheon benefiting Rancho Coastal Humane Society on Tuesday.
A man was jailed Monday after allegedly turning on a fire hose and flooding all eight floors of a Little Italy apartment complex.
A woman who killed an elderly couple in a 2017 crash in Valley Center was sentenced Monday to one year in prison and community service.