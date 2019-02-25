San Diegans react to city repealing vehicle habitation ordinance

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — On Monday, the San Diego City Council unanimously agreed to repeal a vehicle habitation ordinance. That means San Diegans can now sleep in their cars without getting ticketed, but the decision is getting mixed reactions.
News 8’s Kelly Hessedal spoke with people on both sides of the issue and reports from Sunset Cliffs with more.
“I shouldn’t have to explain why I don’t want people sleeping in my neighborhood where I live,” said Glen Volk. “I shouldn’t have to explain that to anybody.”
Volk was one of several people who went before the city on Monday and told them how people living in their vehicles impacts his Sunset Cliffs neighborhood.
Some of the issues Volk cited included litter, drugs and broken bottles, “not from all of them, but from some of them.”
The city repealed the ordinance banning people from sleeping in their vehicles after federal courts deemed the current law was not valid.
“You’re going to have an increase of people just wanting to come here and post up in their vans,” said Volk.
Pacific Beach resident Anna Hawley says she’s sympathetic to people who have no choice but to live in their cars or vans but says she too has safety concerns.
"They’re usually here two to three days at a time, then they move, then they might come back,” said Hawley.
News 8 also spoke with a woman named Monique who asked that we not use her last name. She’s from Idaho and is part of the “van life” movement of people who live in their vans by choice.
"I think the majority of people living in their vans are travelers who want more freedom rather than paying mortgage or rent,” said Monique.
But she says she’s respectful of residents.
"I try not to park in front of people’s houses overnight. I try to park somewhere where it’s not going to be in someone’s front yard,” Monique said.
She says “van-lifers” are unfairly getting lumped in with those who cause problems in people’s neighborhoods
"They have trash piled up on top of their vans and those people I do consider them to be causing a bad rap for van-lifers,” Monique said.
But “van-lifer” or not, Volk had this response:
"She’s gotta understand, this is our neighborhood. It’s true I don’t own the street. Come on and enjoy it, but then leave. Don’t sleep here. This is not your bedroom, this is our neighborhood.”
