San Diego investigators seek help in identifying gloved serial robber

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities reached out to the public Monday for help in identifying a man who has carried out a two-month spree of robberies at credit union offices in San Diego and Chula Vista.



The thief, who appears to be in his late 20s, wore gray gloves, sunglasses and caps or sweatshirt hoods during the six holdups, which occurred between Dec. 28 and Saturday, according to the FBI. During two of the crimes, he was carrying a motorcycle helmet, and other times he was toting a calculator that he held to his ear as if it were a cellphone.



On two occasions this month, the man was spotted casing financial services offices that he later robbed, according to the FBI.



The perpetrator is described as a thin, roughly 5-foot-7-inch, 140- pound white man. During some of the heists, he had patchy, reddish-brown beard growth.



Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000

See below for pictures of the suspect.