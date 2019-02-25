San Diego investigators seek help in identifying gloved serial robber

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities reached out to the public Monday for help in identifying a man who has carried out a two-month spree of robberies at credit union offices in San Diego and Chula Vista.
The thief, who appears to be in his late 20s, wore gray gloves, sunglasses and caps or sweatshirt hoods during the six holdups, which occurred between Dec. 28 and Saturday, according to the FBI. During two of the crimes, he was carrying a motorcycle helmet, and other times he was toting a calculator that he held to his ear as if it were a cellphone.
On two occasions this month, the man was spotted casing financial services offices that he later robbed, according to the FBI.
The perpetrator is described as a thin, roughly 5-foot-7-inch, 140- pound white man. During some of the heists, he had patchy, reddish-brown beard growth.
Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000
See below for pictures of the suspect.
Authorities reached out to the public Monday for help in identifying a man who has carried out a two-month spree of robberies at credit union offices in San Diego and Chula Vista.
On Monday, the San Diego City Council unanimously agreed to repeal a vehicle habitation ordinance. That means San Diegans can now sleep in their cars without getting ticketed, but the decision is getting mixed reactions.
A man was killed Monday afternoon in a car crash on Interstate 5 in the East Village, according to the California Highway Patrol.The wreck left all southbound lanes on the interstate blocked for a time, prompting the CHP to issue a congestion alert for the area. As of 1:35 p.m., one lane had been reopened.
A man was killed Monday afternoon in a car crash on Interstate 5 in the East Village, according to the California Highway Patrol.The wreck left all southbound lanes on the interstate blocked for a time, prompting the CHP to issue a congestion alert for the area. As of 1:35 p.m., one lane had been reopened.
There are several at-home meal kits that claim to save families time and money all while providing a nutritious meal. But are some kits better than others? News 8's Shawn Styles experimented with three different services - Blue Apron, Hello Fresh and Plated - to find out.
There are several at-home meal kits that claim to save families time and money all while providing a nutritious meal. But are some kits better than others? News 8's Shawn Styles experimented with three different services - Blue Apron, Hello Fresh and Plated - to find out.
A fierce winter storm packing winds in excess of 100 mph (160 kph) and predicted to bring as much as 8 feet (2.4 meters) of snow to the Sierra Nevada barreled into the West Coast on Monday, toppling trucks, triggering power outages and temporarily closing the major highway near Reno.
Ridership on San Diego's Metropolitan Transit System is up by more than 200,000 trips since fiscal year 2019 began last July 1, the agency announced Monday.
The San Diego State University Police Department asked for help Monday in identifying two men who they say may have been involved in a recent burglary.
Rev. Shane Harris, president of the People's Alliance for Justice, on Monday was joined by San Diego civil rights activists in a press conference regarding a cartoon by Steve Breen depicting Jussie Smollett, James Baldwin and Toni Morrison as “Famous African American Storytellers.”
Two brothers were arrested in Spring Valley on Monday following a standoff with San Diego Sheriff's Deputies.