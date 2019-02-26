Police search Corona landfill for body of missing infant - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police search Corona landfill for body of missing infant

This undated photo provided by Culver City Police Department shows missing six month old Jacsun Manson. (Culver City Police Department via AP) This undated photo provided by Culver City Police Department shows missing six month old Jacsun Manson. (Culver City Police Department via AP)
This undated booking photo provided by the Culver City, Calif., Police Department shows Kianna Williams. (Culver City Police Department via AP) This undated booking photo provided by the Culver City, Calif., Police Department shows Kianna Williams. (Culver City Police Department via AP)
This undated booking photo provided by the Culver City, Calif., Police Department shows Adam Manson. (Culver City Police Department via AP) This undated booking photo provided by the Culver City, Calif., Police Department shows Adam Manson. (Culver City Police Department via AP)

CULVER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are searching a Southern California landfill for the body of a missing infant and have issued arrest warrants for the boy's parents.

Culver City police said Monday that investigators believe Adam Manson and Kianna Williams are responsible for the death and disappearance of their 6-month-old son. Investigators believe after Jacsun Manson's death, the couple discarded his body in a trash container near Crenshaw Mall in Los Angeles.

Police and volunteers are searching El Sobrante Landfill in the city of Corona, where Jacsun's body may have ended up.

Both parents are in custody on unrelated charges. They're expected to be arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of the child.

    San Diego civil rights activists on Monday called for change after a controversial cartoon by Steve Breen was published last Friday in the San Diego Union-Tribune depicting Jussie Smollett, James Baldwin and Toni Morrison as "Famous African American Storytellers."

     

    Marijuana is legal in California but local grow operations are just now getting fired up.

     

    FILE - Angel Stadium of Anaheim, home of major league baseball's Anaheim Angels is shown Monday, Jan. 3, 2005 in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
    The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim are negotiating with Long Beach about the possibility of moving the team to Long Beach and building a new stadium on a downtown waterfront lot, according to a report published Monday.

     

