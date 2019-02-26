The Long Beach Angels? Report says Angels of Anaheim negotiating with Long Beach

San Diego civil rights activists on Monday called for change after a controversial cartoon by Steve Breen was published last Friday in the San Diego Union-Tribune depicting Jussie Smollett, James Baldwin and Toni Morrison as “Famous African American Storytellers.”
The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim are negotiating with Long Beach about the possibility of moving the team to Long Beach and building a new stadium on a downtown waterfront lot, according to a report published Monday.
We were greeted with near seasonal highs to start the week with passing high clouds. As we cruise into the rest of the night, expect cool temps and the marine layer may return during the overnight hours with low clouds and a potential for fog into Tuesday morning.
A man was jailed Monday after allegedly turning on a fire hose and flooding all eight floors of a Little Italy apartment complex.
California consumers would have more power to sue corporations for misusing their data under a proposal by the attorney general Monday to expand what already is the nation's most far-reaching law protecting personal information.
Authorities are searching a Southern California landfill for the body of a missing infant and have issued arrest warrants for the boy's parents.
Nearly 200,000 people live, work or pass through California's volcanic hazard zones on a daily basis, researchers said Monday in a report broadly assessing what could be at risk from an eruption.
A man was killed Monday afternoon in a car crash on Interstate 5 in the East Village, according to the California Highway Patrol.The wreck left all southbound lanes on the interstate blocked for a time, prompting the CHP to issue a congestion alert for the area. As of 1:35 p.m., one lane had been reopened.
Authorities reached out to the public Monday for help in identifying a man who has carried out a two-month spree of robberies at credit union offices in San Diego and Chula Vista.