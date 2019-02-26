The Long Beach Angels? Report says Angels of Anaheim negotiating with Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CNS) - The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim are negotiating with Long Beach about the possibility of moving the team to Long Beach and building a new stadium on a downtown waterfront lot, according to a report published Monday.

The stadium would potentially be constructed on a roughly 13-acre lot southeast of the Long Beach Arena and Performing Arts Center, according to the news website the Long Beach Post, citing several sources familiar with the discussions.

The lot is known as the "Elephant Lot" because it was the site of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus when it performed in Long Beach.

"As part of our efforts to create a downtown waterfront development plan, we are exploring the feasibility of a downtown sports venue on the Convention Center parking lot," Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement.

'We are in the early stages of our due diligence and are exploring a variety of options for this property. We have approached the Angels to express our interest and discuss the possibilities of this opportunity. This is very preliminary and discussions are ongoing."

There was no response to an email sent to the Angels Monday night seeking comment.

The Angels exercised an opt-out of their lease for the city-owned Angel Stadium in October that meant the team wouldn't play in Anaheim after October 2019. However, the Anaheim City Council approved a 14-month lease extension on Jan. 15, ensuring the team would play at Angel Stadium through at least 2020 and allow time for both sides to discuss a new, potential long-term lease.

The Angels negotiated with Long Beach in the 1960s, but the talks ended when then-owner Gene Autry rejected Long Beach City Manager John Mansell's demand that the team be called the Long Beach Angels.