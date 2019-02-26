Small quake strikes near Lake Henshaw, shaking felt in North County

SAN YSABEL (CNS) - A small earthquake struck a rural corner of San Diego County Tuesday morning.
The preliminary magnitude 3.4 temblor, which had a depth around four miles, was recorded near Palomar Mountain at 6 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey.
The epicenter was located about 14 miles northeast of Ramona in an area near Lake Henshaw.
Reports on the USGS "Did You Feel It?" map showed light shaking could be felt throughout inland North County and as far south as Spring Valley.
Photo courtesy of earthquake.usgs.gov.
A long stretch of a busy road in Lakeside was shut down for hours Tuesday morning after a fiery crash.
San Diego civil rights activists on Monday called for change after a controversial cartoon by Steve Breen was published last Friday in the San Diego Union-Tribune depicting Jussie Smollett, James Baldwin and Toni Morrison as “Famous African American Storytellers.”
Tuesday afternoon temperatures will be mostly below average throughout the County. A slight chance of light rain mid-week, but the weekend looks much better for rain.
The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim are negotiating with Long Beach about the possibility of moving the team to Long Beach and building a new stadium on a downtown waterfront lot, according to a report published Monday.
A man was jailed Monday after allegedly turning on a fire hose and flooding all eight floors of a Little Italy apartment complex.
California consumers would have more power to sue corporations for misusing their data under a proposal by the attorney general Monday to expand what already is the nation's most far-reaching law protecting personal information.
Authorities are searching a Southern California landfill for the body of a missing infant and have issued arrest warrants for the boy's parents.
Nearly 200,000 people live, work or pass through California's volcanic hazard zones on a daily basis, researchers said Monday in a report broadly assessing what could be at risk from an eruption.