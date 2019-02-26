Search for 2 boys allegedly abducted by father in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help from the public to locate two boys suspected of being abducted by their father in San Diego.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children , 4-year-old Binyu Chin and his 7-year-old brother Huaiyu Chin were believed to have been taken by their father, 45-year-old Foong Chin. The boys were last seen Jan. 12 at their San Diego home.

A felony warrant for parental abduction was issued for Foong Chin on Feb. 6, the NCMEC said.

Foong Chin is Asian, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. Binyu is Asian, 3 feet tall, weighs 35 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. His brother Huaiyu is Asian, 3 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 45 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

NCMEC officials said Foong Chin may try to take the boys to San Ysidro or remain in the San Diego area. He may also attempt to bring the brothers into Mexico.

Anyone with information on the Chin brothers or their father is urged to contact the NCMEC at 800-843-5678 or the San Diego County District Attorney at 858-565-5200.