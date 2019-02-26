80+ birds rescued from man’s Rancho Bernardo apartment up for adoption

SAN DIEGO — Dozens of cockatiels confiscated from a man's one-bedroom apartment in Rancho Bernardo back in January are ready to find homes.
On Jan. 23, San Diego Humane Society’s Law Enforcement Officers seized more than 80 birds from an apartment where the birds were flying freely inside the apartment, living in unsanitary conditions.
The birds have been examined by San Diego Humane Society’s veterinary team and cleared for adoption. Special adoption hours for the cockatiels will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. all week long or as long as birds are available. Adoptions are on a first come, first served basis.
The San Diego Humane Society says the birds will need socialization and time to adjust in their new homes. To minimize the birds’ stress levels, adopters are encouraged to have their new habitat and food already purchased and set up so they can bring the birds straight home after adopting.
Adopters are also encouraged to give themselves extra time, as parking will be limited.
For more information, visit their website.
Photos courtesy of the San Diego Humane Society, (Feb. 26, 2019).
RELATED COVERAGE
Dozens of cockatiels confiscated from a man's one-bedroom apartment in Rancho Bernardo back in January are ready to find homes.
Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 22-year-old man who was found gravely injured on a sidewalk in the Lincoln Park area and died at the scene.
Authorities were searching for a motorist who fled from an overturned car Tuesday morning after crashing on a rural road in Lakeside, possibly during a race with another vehicle.
San Diego civil rights activists on Monday called for change after a controversial cartoon by Steve Breen was published last Friday in the San Diego Union-Tribune depicting Jussie Smollett, James Baldwin and Toni Morrison as “Famous African American Storytellers.”
Tuesday afternoon temperatures will be mostly below average throughout the County. A slight chance of light rain mid-week, but the weekend looks much better for rain.
The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim are negotiating with Long Beach about the possibility of moving the team to Long Beach and building a new stadium on a downtown waterfront lot, according to a report published Monday.
A man was jailed Monday after allegedly turning on a fire hose and flooding all eight floors of a Little Italy apartment complex.
California consumers would have more power to sue corporations for misusing their data under a proposal by the attorney general Monday to expand what already is the nation's most far-reaching law protecting personal information.