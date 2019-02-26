80+ birds rescued from man’s Rancho Bernardo apartment up for adoption

SAN DIEGO — Dozens of cockatiels confiscated from a man's one-bedroom apartment in Rancho Bernardo back in January are ready to find homes.

On Jan. 23, San Diego Humane Society’s Law Enforcement Officers seized more than 80 birds from an apartment where the birds were flying freely inside the apartment, living in unsanitary conditions.

The birds have been examined by San Diego Humane Society’s veterinary team and cleared for adoption. Special adoption hours for the cockatiels will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. all week long or as long as birds are available. Adoptions are on a first come, first served basis.



The San Diego Humane Society says the birds will need socialization and time to adjust in their new homes. To minimize the birds’ stress levels, adopters are encouraged to have their new habitat and food already purchased and set up so they can bring the birds straight home after adopting.

Adopters are also encouraged to give themselves extra time, as parking will be limited.

For more information, visit their website.

Photos courtesy of the San Diego Humane Society, (Feb. 26, 2019).

