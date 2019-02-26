San Diego County supervisors vote to develop community choice en - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego County supervisors vote to develop community choice energy program

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to develop a "community choice" energy program. They say this will lower costs for rate-payers and cut greenhouse gases. Supervisors additionally noted that the initiative will promote solar and other types of renewable energy.

The San Diego City Council also considered the program this week and voted 7-2 Monday to begin the process of establishing a public-sector energy provider – a concept long supported by environmentalists.

Proponents say a community choice energy provider would lower energy costs, introduce a new revenue stream for the city and offer choice in the often-monopolized energy market.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said he supports the idea for several reasons including saving residents money and making San Diego greener, faster. He also said similar programs have worked in other areas.

SDG&E’s rates are known to be higher than other California utilities. They have said in the past that the rates are higher due to several reasons including the cost of putting wires underground and fire-prevention measures.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors will be briefed on the development of a choice plan over the next few weeks. A detailed proposal is expected in October.

