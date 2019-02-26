Food Rescue US app aims to reduce hunger, food waste

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Sadly, more than 50 million Americans go hungry every day and equally disturbing is the fact we are throwing away enough usable food in this country to feed all of the food-insecure people in the U.S.

Now there's an app-driven solution to help get that food to those who need it most.

The Food Rescue US app connects volunteer “food rescuers” with food donors like grocery stores, restaurants and schools. The volunteer then picks up the food and delivers it to receiving agencies like homeless shelters.

Food Rescue US is a national nonprofit but is in San Diego this week for the National Grocer’s Association Show. In the News 8 video report, CEO Carol Shattuck spoke with Morning Extra about how San Diegans can get involved.

You can download the app in the Apple App Store and on Google Play.