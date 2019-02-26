San Diego Legion Rugby Club hopes to lead community through sports

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Legion is all about providing education, inspiration and leadership through the sport of rugby in our community.
In her video report, News 8's Ashley Jacobs practices with some of the team members, learning more about rugby culture and how the team is involved in the community.
This is the rugby club's second season in San Diego as they're enjoying a winning season. Their next game will be against the Toronto Arrows on Sunday, March 10.
For ticket and scheduling information, visit their website.
News 8's Ashley Jacobs goes head-to-head with the San Diego Legion. (Feb. 26, 2019)
The library at Southwestern College was evacuated as a precaution on Tuesday, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. The entire campus also went on a brief lockdown following an unconfirmed report of shots fired, according to a tweet from the school.
News 8’s Jenny Milkowski, a Chicago native, is on the lookout for volunteers who can help show her around San Diego!
Sadly, more than 50 million Americans go hungry every day and equally disturbing is the fact we are throwing away enough usable food in this country to feed all of the food-insecure people in the U.S. Now there's an app-driven solution to help get that food to those who need it most.
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to develop a "community choice" energy program. They say this will lower costs for rate-payers and cut greenhouse gases.
San Diego civil rights activists on Monday called for change after a controversial cartoon by Steve Breen was published last Friday in the San Diego Union-Tribune depicting Jussie Smollett, James Baldwin and Toni Morrison as “Famous African American Storytellers.”
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help from the public to locate two boys suspected of being abducted by their father in San Diego.
Dozens of cockatiels confiscated from a man's one-bedroom apartment in Rancho Bernardo back in January are ready to find homes.
Tuesday afternoon temperatures will be mostly below average throughout the County. A slight chance of light rain mid-week, but the weekend looks much better for rain.
Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 22-year-old man who was found gravely injured on a sidewalk in the Lincoln Park area and died at the scene.