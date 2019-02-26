San Diego Legion Rugby Club hopes to lead community through sports

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Legion is all about providing education, inspiration and leadership through the sport of rugby in our community.

In her video report, News 8's Ashley Jacobs practices with some of the team members, learning more about rugby culture and how the team is involved in the community.

This is the rugby club's second season in San Diego as they're enjoying a winning season. Their next game will be against the Toronto Arrows on Sunday, March 10.

For ticket and scheduling information, visit their website.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs goes head-to-head with the San Diego Legion. (Feb. 26, 2019)