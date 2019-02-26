All-clear given at Southwestern College in Chula Vista following unconfirmed report of shots fired

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The library at Southwestern College was evacuated as a precaution on Tuesday, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. The entire campus also went on a brief lockdown following an unconfirmed report of shots fired, according to a tweet from the school.

CVPD and campus police investigated the reports of possible gunfire on the third floor of the library.

The school tweeted around 1:45 p.m. that the lockdown had been lifted and an all-clear was given.