Milkin’ San Diego: Jenny visits Trilogy Sanctuary in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – News 8’s Jenny Milkowski, a Chicago native, is on the lookout for volunteers who can help show her around San Diego!

One of our News 8 viewers, Hannah Fargo, asked Jenny to check out one of her favorite spots in La Jolla called Trilogy Sanctuary.

"Its a community of healthiness, there's yoga classes and everyone is into yoga. Plus, the meals are all vegan," Hannah said.

The owners, Joe and Leila felt that a sense of community and belonging is something missing in many large cities like San Diego, so they created a sanctuary space that encourages connection in the heart of La Jolla for yoga, vegan cuisine and spiritual healing.

Leila moved from England to San Diego and opened the rooftop yoga studio with her husband nearly five years ago.

"I love the kind of dynamic quality of aerial yoga, how it's so different and I love flying -- so yeah I decided to open up my own studio and share the passion," Leila said.

If you want to give it a try for yourself, visit their website.