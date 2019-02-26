'Next Top Taco’: The search for San Diego’s best taco recipe

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Think you have the best taco recipe in San Diego? Well, it could be worth $1,000! For the second year, Puesto restaurant and San Diego Magazine are looking for the city’s best taco recipe.

Home chefs are invited to get creative and submit their recipes online. The winner will get their creation on Puesto’s menu as “Taco of the Month” in June and take home $1,000. Runners up will get a $100 gift and Puesto swag.

Puesto's Chef de Cuisine Edgar Chong and Lidiya Harvey stopped by Morning Extra with more details on the contest.