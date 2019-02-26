Man shot in Paradise Hills standoff pleads not guilty to assault on officers

Dozens of cockatiels confiscated from a man's one-bedroom apartment in Rancho Bernardo back in January all had new places to nest on Tuesday within three hours of going up for adoption.
A man who was shot by SWAT officers during a Valentine's Day standoff at a Paradise Hills home pleaded not guilty Tuesday to felony charges of assault with a semi-automatic firearm on a peace officer and negligent discharge of a firearm.
Democrats are moving quickly to try to roll back President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency to siphon billions of dollars from the military to fund construction of a fence along the U.S.-Mexico border.
The library at Southwestern College was evacuated as a precaution on Tuesday, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. The entire campus also went on a brief lockdown following an unconfirmed report of shots fired, according to a tweet from the school.
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to develop a "community choice" energy program. They say this will lower costs for rate-payers and cut greenhouse gases.
News 8’s Jenny Milkowski, a Chicago native, is on the lookout for volunteers who can help show her around San Diego!
Sadly, more than 50 million Americans go hungry every day and equally disturbing is the fact we are throwing away enough usable food in this country to feed all of the food-insecure people in the U.S. Now there's an app-driven solution to help get that food to those who need it most.
The San Diego Legion is all about providing education, inspiration and leadership through the sport of rugby in our community.
San Diego civil rights activists on Monday called for change after a controversial cartoon by Steve Breen was published last Friday in the San Diego Union-Tribune depicting Jussie Smollett, James Baldwin and Toni Morrison as “Famous African American Storytellers.”