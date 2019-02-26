600 MPH hyperloop transport system under development

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The federal government is threatening to cut off funding for California's high-speed rail project.

But there may be a privately-financed, high-speed transportation alternative on the horizon, one that can travel twice as fast using magnetic levitation and vacuum tubes.

A test run of the Virgin Hyperloop One transportation system took place in the Nevada desert near Las Vegas in 2017.

Since then, the company has completed hundreds of similar tests where a passenger pod, levitated by magnets, reached 240 miles per hour.

The hyperloop system has the capability to reach speeds of more than 600 miles per hour because it uses sealed tubes where virtually all the air is vacuumed out, resulting in very little drag on the passenger pod.

“We’re building for a fundamentally different travel experience. Pods will carry passengers at airline speeds between cities at an affordable cost,” said Josh Giegel, Chief Technology Officer of Virgin Hyperloop One.

“It will be so comfortable, you can ride the entire trip without spilling a drop of your coffee,” said Giegel in a promotional video posted on the company’s YouTube channel.

Virgin Hyperloop One’s goal is have a fully-operational hyperloop system built by 2021, with the first line planned in India.

In the wake of cost overruns and threats from the federal government to shut down California's high-speed rail project, some experts doubt a hyperloop system will ever be built in the United States.

“I think hyperloop is inferior technology to what we already have,” said Demetrius Villa, president of the American Rail Club, which advocates for high-speed rail systems.

Villa says existing mag-lev technology can push trains more than 300 miles per hour.

And, he says, there are safety concerns with hyperloop systems, including earthquakes and terrorist attacks.

“If you have one part of the system that has an attack – or let’s say there is a leak – the whole system goes down,” said Villa.

Currently, there is a feasibility study underway for a hyperloop system between Chicago and Pittsburgh.