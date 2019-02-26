Phone time vs. family time: What do kids think about parents being on their phones?

From residents who are upset about vans parked outside their homes to so-called “van-lifers” who say it is a lifestyle - News 8 received a strong response to stories about people who live inside their vehicles.
Cold and flu season have slowed down in San Diego. The nurse practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic said a new variety of issues has popped up on the local health front.
It has been nearly six weeks since the Ocean Beach Pier was closed, but residents are wondering why it is taking so long to reopen.
The on-air reporters and anchors in TV news do a lot of talking, but what if they just listened for a day?
Many parents are guilty of being on the phone in front of their children – probably more than some would like to admit. And it turns out kids do notice the behavior and they respond in different ways.
Dozens of cockatiels confiscated from a man's one-bedroom apartment in Rancho Bernardo back in January all had new places to nest on Tuesday within three hours of going up for adoption.
A man who was shot by SWAT officers during a Valentine's Day standoff at a Paradise Hills home pleaded not guilty Tuesday to felony charges of assault with a semi-automatic firearm on a peace officer and negligent discharge of a firearm.
Democrats are moving quickly to try to roll back President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency to siphon billions of dollars from the military to fund construction of a fence along the U.S.-Mexico border.