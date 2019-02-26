No talking in the Zevely Zone

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The on-air reporters and anchors in TV news do a lot of talking, but what if they just listened for a day?
In Tuesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is all ears in Oceanside and letting viewers speak their minds.
Ever seen a TV Reporter NOT TALK? After 23 years of talking on the job, I finally shut up and let the viewers have the microphone. What we came up with in the Zevely Zone is pretty entertaining #LoveActually @CBS8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/hVdCSA5MW6— Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) February 26, 2019
Sometimes a dog knows what we need before we know it ourselves. In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Jamul at the Little Angels Service Dogs training center.
This Valentine’s Day, a Carlsbad couple seen fighting in a Justin Bieber video says they have nothing but love for each other.
The United States of America is known as the “home of the brave” because for more than two centuries the bravery of men and women have protected it.
If you’re going to ask your spouse to build something in your backyard you might want to be specific. In Tuesday’s Zevely Zone, it’s anchors away in Oceanside.
It was day one of News 8 Sports Director Kye Kraska's Celebration of Heroes Blood Drive - four days of giving that will culminate on Valentine's Day with a blood drive in Mission Valley at Dave & Buster's.
Sometimes hearing one song on the radio can change your whole day. In Thursday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff pops into our sister radio station 100.7 San Diego to see and hear what’s new on The Cantore Show.
Every high school athlete deserves a chance to shine, and in Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Torrey Pines High School to meet not one, but two team managers who hit the big shot.