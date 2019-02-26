'Van Life' Revisited: One San Diegan lives in a casino shuttle bus, another in an ambulance

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – From residents who are upset about vans parked outside their homes to so-called “van-lifers” who say it is a lifestyle - News 8 received a strong response to stories about people who live inside their vehicles.

On Tuesday, News 8 spoke to two San Diegans - one who lives in an ambulance and another who turned a casino shuttle bus into a home.

Jarrod Adams, who is 33-years-old, is an entrepreneur. He calls an ambulance his home.

“I don’t want to be bound to a mortgage. I don’t want to be stuck in one place. I want to travel,” he said.

Adams said he is in the process of remodeling his ambulance-home, so he can drive it all over the country. He told News 8 his family thinks it is “rad” that he is living in it.

Once fully remodeled, Adams’ home will include a recycling shower which will filter and recycle two gallons of shower water. It will also include a fold-out bed and a 24-inch sink.

“You have to find multiple uses for every inch of this thing. Some of the cabinets I am looking at taking out to open up some space,” he said.

On Monday, the City of San Diego repealed an ordinance banning people from living in their cars on streets where anyone can legally park. Adams said he is aware of the controversy regarding people living inside their vehicles.

“I think it is fantastic. I think it is an opportunity. San Diego is outrageously expensive to live in. You can have all the amenities of a home for a fraction of the cost,” he said.

Adams’ friend, Gloria Merrick agrees with him.

“I think it liberates a lot of people who felt they had to hide in their living space,” she said.

Merrick used to work in real estate flipping homes for a living. Now, she has turned her attention to flipping vans into a business. Merrick even transformed a casino shuttle bus into a home for herself and her three-year-old dog, Coral.

Both Adams and Merrick told News 8 they try hard to be respectful of their neighbors.

“I think a lot of the controversy is ugly looking vans and people overstaying their welcome in front of a home,” said Adams.

“I think being able to live in your vehicle in San Diego is a huge opportunity and I think the key is not abusing that,” said Merrick.

Merrick said she parks her shuttle bus at her parents Oceanside home, but she will soon be spending $600 a month to rent a friend’s drive way.

