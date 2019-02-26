Thousands ordered to leave as California river rises

Each year, a group of about 30 San Diegans get a rare glimpse inside the FBI as part of the agency's FBI Citizens Academy.
Lindsey Muller served in the Army as a man for nearly a decade before telling her commanders in 2014 that she identified as a woman and would resign because military policy barred transgender personnel.
Thousands of people along a flooded river were under evacuation orders Wednesday as a relentless storm pounded Northern California, drenching the San Francisco Bay Area and pummeling the Sierra Nevada with snow.
Texas authorities have found part of a human body at the site where a Boeing 767 cargo plane crashed Saturday, although it's unclear whether it belongs to the missing crew member.
Southwestern College in Chula Vista on Tuesday was placed on a brief lockdown after a 911 call reported gunfire in the area. As the precaution, the college library was evacuated, but Chula Vista Police found no evidence of a shooting.
As we cruise into the rest of the night, expect the marine layer to deepen across San Diego leading to low clouds and some patchy fog possible tonight through Wednesday morning. As the day progresses, we'll see more sunshine as afternoon temps remain mild.
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday went on record in support of state legislation that would give local public health officials a greater communication role if the event of a disease outbreak.
Detainees confined to federal immigration detention facilities located in California have inadequate access to health care, lawyers and family, state Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Tuesday.
From residents who are upset about vans parked outside their homes to so-called “van-lifers” who say it is a lifestyle - News 8 received a strong response to stories about people who live inside their vehicles.
Cold and flu season have slowed down in San Diego. The nurse practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic said a new variety of issues has popped up on the local health front.