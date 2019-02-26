California officials: Immigration facilities lack oversight

As we cruise into the rest of the night, expect the marine layer to deepen across San Diego leading to low clouds and some patchy fog possible tonight through Wednesday morning. As the day progresses, we'll see more sunshine as afternoon temps remain mild.
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday went on record in support of state legislation that would give local public health officials a greater communication role if the event of a disease outbreak.
Detainees confined to federal immigration detention facilities located in California have inadequate access to health care, lawyers and family, state Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Tuesday.
Thousands of people in Northern California's wine country were ordered to evacuate Tuesday evening shortly before a river reached flood stage as a winter storm dumped torrential rain and heavy snow that shut down major mountain highways.
From residents who are upset about vans parked outside their homes to so-called “van-lifers” who say it is a lifestyle - News 8 received a strong response to stories about people who live inside their vehicles.
Cold and flu season have slowed down in San Diego. The nurse practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic said a new variety of issues has popped up on the local health front.
It has been nearly six weeks since the Ocean Beach Pier was closed, but residents are wondering why it is taking so long to reopen.
The on-air reporters and anchors in TV news do a lot of talking, but what if they just listened for a day?
Many parents are guilty of being on the phone in front of their children – probably more than some would like to admit. And it turns out kids do notice the behavior and they respond in different ways.