San Diego County Supervisors supports state public bill - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego County Supervisors supports state public bill

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday went on record in support of state legislation that would give local public health officials a greater communication role if the event of a disease outbreak.

Assembly Bill 262 is authored Assembly members Todd Gloria and Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher; both are Democrats representing the San Diego area.

The bill would mandate that county public health officers be obligated to inform municipalities if there a communicable disease outbreak, provide needed information and offer recommendations to help a city to respond.

In March 2017, the San Diego region experienced a deadly Hepatitis A outbreak that killed 20 people and sickened nearly 600. Many victims were homeless.

The bill's origins stem from an audit, requested by Gloria, which found there was inadequate communication between the county and city of San Diego regarding the outbreak. According to the audit, the city was slow to respond, while the county didn't have lacked a concrete prevention plan.

Nick Serrano, spokesman for Gloria's office, told the board that the Hep A outbreak ``was a dark time in our region's history, one we don't want to repeat.''

Supervisor Kristin Gaspar said the legislation offers a ``a better playbook'' for the county, by giving public health officials more control.

Serrano said the Assembly and Senate should vote on the bill this summer. If it passes, it could be on Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk in the fall, he said.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Mild Wednesday with light rain expected Thursday

    Mild Wednesday with light rain expected Thursday

    Wednesday, February 27 2019 12:07 AM EST2019-02-27 05:07:32 GMT

    As we cruise into the rest of the night, expect the marine layer to deepen across San Diego leading to low clouds and some patchy fog possible tonight through Wednesday morning. As the day progresses, we'll see more sunshine as afternoon temps remain mild.

     

    As we cruise into the rest of the night, expect the marine layer to deepen across San Diego leading to low clouds and some patchy fog possible tonight through Wednesday morning. As the day progresses, we'll see more sunshine as afternoon temps remain mild.

     

  • San Diego County Supervisors supports state public bill

    San Diego County Supervisors supports state public bill

    Tuesday, February 26 2019 11:36 PM EST2019-02-27 04:36:13 GMT

    The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday went on record in support of state legislation that would give local public health officials a greater communication role if the event of a disease outbreak.

     

    The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday went on record in support of state legislation that would give local public health officials a greater communication role if the event of a disease outbreak.

     

  • California officials: Immigration facilities lack oversight

    California officials: Immigration facilities lack oversight

    Tuesday, February 26 2019 11:10 PM EST2019-02-27 04:10:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2019, file photo, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, right, accompanied by Gov. Gavin Newsom, said California was probably suing President Donald Trump over his emergency declaration to f(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2019, file photo, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, right, accompanied by Gov. Gavin Newsom, said California was probably suing President Donald Trump over his emergency declaration to f
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2019, file photo, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, right, accompanied by Gov. Gavin Newsom, said California was probably suing President Donald Trump over his emergency declaration to f(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File) FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2019, file photo, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, right, accompanied by Gov. Gavin Newsom, said California was probably suing President Donald Trump over his emergency declaration to f

    Detainees confined to federal immigration detention facilities located in California have inadequate access to health care, lawyers and family, state Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Tuesday.

     

    Detainees confined to federal immigration detention facilities located in California have inadequate access to health care, lawyers and family, state Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Tuesday.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.