News 8 cameras are rolling as truck overturns

By Jarrett Wright, Digital Content Producer
Video Report By Steve Price, Reporter
SAN DIEGO - News 8’s Steve Price was in San Marcos on Wednesday morning reporting on a fatal accident on the 78 freeway when a white pick up truck slammed into the center divide and flipped right behind him.

CHP officers rushed from one scene to the other to help the man in the newest accident. 

The man was able to get out of the car on his own power, but he did complain about some pain in his right arm. 

Highway Patrol shut down the freeway for nearly 45 minutes. All lanes were open as of 6:30 a.m.


