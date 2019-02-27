Junie B. Jones the Musical hits the stage in Oceanside

In this week’s edition of Milkin’ San Diego, Jennie heads to San Marcos to check out SoCal Pro Wrestling with News 8 viewer, Jason.
Local students are getting ready to shine on center stage for Junie B. Jones, The Musical – a delightful adaptation of four of Barbara Park's best-selling books, brought to life in a genuinely comical (and not strictly-for-kids) musical developed by TheatreworksUSA.
Afternoon temperatures will be very near or above seasonal norms Wednesday. Morning low clouds will dissipate by noon, leaving mostly clear skies throughout the County.
If you’re ever thinking of parking in front of a fire hydrant, even for just a second, firefighters in Anaheim are warning you to think twice.
News 8’s Steve Price was in San Marcos on Wednesday morning reporting on a fatal accident on the 78 freeway when a white pick up truck slammed into the center divide and flipped right behind him.
One person is dead and multiple lanes are closed on eastbound SR-78 in San Marcos after a car slammed into a semi-truck.
Each year, a group of about 30 San Diegans get a rare glimpse inside the FBI as part of the agency's FBI Citizens Academy.
Lindsey Muller served in the Army as a man for nearly a decade before telling her commanders in 2014 that she identified as a woman and would resign because military policy barred transgender personnel.
Thousands of people along a flooded river were under evacuation orders Wednesday as a relentless storm pounded Northern California, drenching the San Francisco Bay Area and pummeling the Sierra Nevada with snow.