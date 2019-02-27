Junie B. Jones the Musical hits the stage in Oceanside

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Local students are getting ready to shine on center stage for Junie B. Jones, The Musical – a delightful adaptation of four of Barbara Park's best-selling books, brought to life in a genuinely comical (and not strictly-for-kids) musical developed by TheatreworksUSA.

Awaken a young person's desire to read with the sassy little diva, Junie B. Jones, and her adventures in first grade.

It's Junie B.'s first day of first grade, and a lot of things have changed for her. Junie's friend, Lucille, doesn't want to be her best pal anymore and, on the bus, Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. Also, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard and her teacher, Mr. Scary, thinks she may need glasses.

Throw in a friendly cafeteria lady, a kickball tournament and a "Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal," and first grade has never been more exciting.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs gets together with the cast to learn more about the upcoming shows which will run twice on Saturday’s and once on Sunday’s from March 2nd through March 10th.

Tickets are available online to see the show at Oceanside's iconic Star Theater.

