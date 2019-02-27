Milkin’ San Diego: Jenny visits SoCal Pro Wrestling in San Marcos

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - In this week’s edition of Milkin’ San Diego, Jenny heads to San Marcos to check out SoCal Pro Wrestling with News 8 viewer, Jason.

SoCal Pro Wrestling has been training aspiring wrestlers and putting on monthly shows for nearly 12 years.

Jenny got into the ring with Anthony Idol and went toe to toe with him, even getting him into a headlock!

Anthony talked to Jenny about the uniqueness of wrestling saying, “this is different from any other sport where you are going to be on your back. This is a sport where you are going to do somersaults until you want to vomit.”

Even viewer Jason got in on the fun! After all it was his idea. Although he has never trained in the ring, he has been checking out the shows at SoCal Pro Wrestling for years.

After spinning around on Anthony’s shoulders, both Jenny and Jason were sufficiently dizzy, but not dizzy enough to get body slammed!

