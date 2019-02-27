Milkin’ San Diego: Jenny visits SoCal Pro Wrestling in San Marcos

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - In this week’s edition of Milkin’ San Diego, Jenny heads to San Marcos to check out SoCal Pro Wrestling with News 8 viewer, Jason.
SoCal Pro Wrestling has been training aspiring wrestlers and putting on monthly shows for nearly 12 years.
Jenny got into the ring with Anthony Idol and went toe to toe with him, even getting him into a headlock!
Anthony talked to Jenny about the uniqueness of wrestling saying, “this is different from any other sport where you are going to be on your back. This is a sport where you are going to do somersaults until you want to vomit.”
Even viewer Jason got in on the fun! After all it was his idea. Although he has never trained in the ring, he has been checking out the shows at SoCal Pro Wrestling for years.
After spinning around on Anthony’s shoulders, both Jenny and Jason were sufficiently dizzy, but not dizzy enough to get body slammed!
If you want Jenny to come out and check out your favorite place in San Diego, let her know on her Facebook page!
In this week’s edition of Milkin’ San Diego, Jennie heads to San Marcos to check out SoCal Pro Wrestling with News 8 viewer, Jason.
Local students are getting ready to shine on center stage for Junie B. Jones, The Musical – a delightful adaptation of four of Barbara Park's best-selling books, brought to life in a genuinely comical (and not strictly-for-kids) musical developed by TheatreworksUSA.
Afternoon temperatures will be very near or above seasonal norms Wednesday. Morning low clouds will dissipate by noon, leaving mostly clear skies throughout the County.
If you’re ever thinking of parking in front of a fire hydrant, even for just a second, firefighters in Anaheim are warning you to think twice.
News 8’s Steve Price was in San Marcos on Wednesday morning reporting on a fatal accident on the 78 freeway when a white pick up truck slammed into the center divide and flipped right behind him.
One person is dead and multiple lanes are closed on eastbound SR-78 in San Marcos after a car slammed into a semi-truck.
Each year, a group of about 30 San Diegans get a rare glimpse inside the FBI as part of the agency's FBI Citizens Academy.
Lindsey Muller served in the Army as a man for nearly a decade before telling her commanders in 2014 that she identified as a woman and would resign because military policy barred transgender personnel.
Thousands of people along a flooded river were under evacuation orders Wednesday as a relentless storm pounded Northern California, drenching the San Francisco Bay Area and pummeling the Sierra Nevada with snow.