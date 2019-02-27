Customs and Border Protection starts tearing down border wall prototypes

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Workers with Customs and Border Protection started to demolish the eight border wall prototypes on Tuesday. On Wednesday, demolition continued as crews brought in big machinery and were reportedly making very quick progress.

Chopper 8 showed the demolition as it was getting underway.

The Trump administration says elements of the prototypes have been melded into current border fence designs. Although one particular wall design was not chosen, the president says they have served their purpose.

Total cost for the prototypes was around $4 million and they were completed in October 2017.

Authorities say the prototypes are being taken down to make room for the replacement of a 12.5 mile secondary wall, plus an additional 1.5 miles that was in the works before the president took office.

Border Patrol agent Justin Castrejon told News 8 that the wall will, “benefit them a lot.” He went on to say that it will make it more safe for Border Patrol agents to work and it will make the community of San Diego a safer place to live.

Customs and Border Protection say the demolition could take several days.

Progress being made in tearing down wall prototypes....@CBPSanDiego says they’re making room to replace secondary wall, a project that’s been in the works for years @CBS8 @News8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/iwD9uwhNWR — Shannon Handy (@ShannonNews8) February 27, 2019

