WATCH LIVE: Customs and Border Protection to begin tearing down border wall prototypes

By Jarrett Wright, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Customs and Border Protection has began tearing down the border wall prototypes.  

The eight – thirty foot tall prototypes were mainly composed of concrete and steel and were used to test their ability to repel efforts to get over, under and through the models.

