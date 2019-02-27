San Diego Yoga Festival provides chocolate covered yoga, skateboard yoga, face yoga and more!

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – San Diego's largest yoga festival plans to reach thousands of holistically-minded (or curious) people at this year's San Diego Yoga Festival. The festival welcomes yoga enthusiasts from beginners to individuals who regularly practice, and also yoga teachers and healers. With classes for kids, family and those over 65, everyone is invited to attend.
This four-day festival begins Friday, March 1 and runs through Monday, March 4 with nonstop yoga, music, meditation. There will also be a vending area with healthy food and holistic products featured on the beach from 9 am until sunset.
The festival will include yoga classes such as: Hatha, Vinyasa, Face Yoga, Yin, Kundalini, Shakti Naam, Skateboard Yoga, Family Yoga, Partner Yoga, Meditation and Breath-work Classes, Yoga Nidra, Bowspring Yoga, Plant Medicine and Yoga en Espanol. The annual San Diego Yoga Festival Wedding workshop (a class on self love where you marry yourself) will also be made available.
Check out the live schedule here:
EVENT INFO
Friday, March 1, 2019 @ 10am
until Monday, March 4, 2019 @ 4pm PST
LOCATION
10 Evergreen Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
BUY TICKETS
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/san-diego-yoga-festival-tickets-48110156774
