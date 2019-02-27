Report released on how South County San Diego can end traffic deaths

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - Circulate San Diego has released a report detailing how cities in southern San Diego County can make progress toward eliminating traffic deaths.

The report is part of the organization's participation in the Vision Zero campaign, which aims to eliminate fatal traffic accidents altogether. Circulate San Diego and the City of San Diego have already set a goal of eliminating traffic deaths in the city by 2025.

In the report, Circulate San Diego discusses ways in which Imperial Beach, National City, Chula Vista and Coronado can prevent fatal traffic accidents by making improvements to the cities' most dangerous intersections and roadways.

According to research, the report says that the numbers of traffic deaths and injuries can be reduced by implementing traffic-calming measures, updating street designs, and taking other steps.

Specific goals for Vision Zero include reducing speed limits in walk-able neighborhoods, re-designing streets to make them more accessible for people of all ages and abilities, as well as raising awareness of unsafe activities and changing behaviors in neighborhoods.

The organization made similar recommendations to the City of San Diego last year and the city subsequently repaired its 15 most dangerous intersections.

Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina, National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis, National City Councilman Gonzalo Quintero and other public officials attended the announcement.

Press and Photo Release: Circulate San Diego Releases Vision Zero Report for South County San Diego with Elected Leaders and Supporters https://t.co/0PeB2CoYY8 pic.twitter.com/BYsaaSX1JB — Circulate San Diego (@CirculateSD) February 27, 2019