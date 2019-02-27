Report released on how South County San Diego can end traffic deaths

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - Circulate San Diego has released a report detailing how cities in southern San Diego County can make progress toward eliminating traffic deaths.
The report is part of the organization's participation in the Vision Zero campaign, which aims to eliminate fatal traffic accidents altogether. Circulate San Diego and the City of San Diego have already set a goal of eliminating traffic deaths in the city by 2025.
In the report, Circulate San Diego discusses ways in which Imperial Beach, National City, Chula Vista and Coronado can prevent fatal traffic accidents by making improvements to the cities' most dangerous intersections and roadways.
According to research, the report says that the numbers of traffic deaths and injuries can be reduced by implementing traffic-calming measures, updating street designs, and taking other steps.
Specific goals for Vision Zero include reducing speed limits in walk-able neighborhoods, re-designing streets to make them more accessible for people of all ages and abilities, as well as raising awareness of unsafe activities and changing behaviors in neighborhoods.
The organization made similar recommendations to the City of San Diego last year and the city subsequently repaired its 15 most dangerous intersections.
Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina, National City Mayor Alejandra Sotelo-Solis, National City Councilman Gonzalo Quintero and other public officials attended the announcement.
Press and Photo Release: Circulate San Diego Releases Vision Zero Report for South County San Diego with Elected Leaders and Supporters https://t.co/0PeB2CoYY8 pic.twitter.com/BYsaaSX1JB— Circulate San Diego (@CirculateSD) February 27, 2019
If you can't make the presser, join @CirculateSD tonight at Bar Sin Nombre in Chula Vista for our report release party and Membership Mixer https://t.co/wh4vSkqK3S pic.twitter.com/pw2XgRFqNp— Colin Parent (@ColinParent) February 27, 2019
In this week’s edition of Milkin’ San Diego, Jennie heads to San Marcos to check out SoCal Pro Wrestling with News 8 viewer, Jason.
A whale was spotted just south of Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach on Wednesday. It appeared to be a baby Pacific gray whale and was seemingly not in distress.
Terri Bratcher says she was born to be on stage. From a very young age, she loved singing and performing with a hairbrush in front of the mirror. But at the age of 9, a diagnosis put Terri’s dreams on a very different course.
This four-day festival begins Friday, March 1 and runs through Monday, March 4 with nonstop yoga, music, meditation. There will also be a vending area with healthy food and holistic products featured on the beach from 9 am until sunset.
Workers with Customs and Border Protection started to demolish the eight border wall prototypes on Tuesday. On Wednesday, demolition continued as crews brought in big machinery and were reportedly making very quick progress.
Busker Festival is a family-friendly spectacle and a beloved Seaport Village tradition for all ages. This free event is on March 2-3 from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
News 8’s Steve Price was in San Marcos on Wednesday morning reporting on a fatal accident on the 78 freeway when a white pick up truck slammed into the center divide and flipped right behind him.
If you’re ever thinking of parking in front of a fire hydrant, even for just a second, firefighters in Anaheim are warning you to think twice.
Circulate San Diego has released a report detailing how cities in southern San Diego County can make progress toward eliminating traffic deaths.
Local students are getting ready to shine on center stage for Junie B. Jones, The Musical – a delightful adaptation of four of Barbara Park's best-selling books, brought to life in a genuinely comical (and not strictly-for-kids) musical developed by TheatreworksUSA.