The Busker Festival takes over Seaport Village this weekend

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The Busker Festival is a lively and colorful weekend event in Seaport Village happening on March 2-3.

For 13 straight years, visitors and locals alike have been invited to celebrate the fascinating and unique talents of street performers, many of whom have traveled across the world to entertain us here in San Diego.

The festival is a free family-friendly event where guests can enjoy over 20 eye-catching and unique acts -- such as contortionists, aero-balancers, jugglers on unicycles and stilt-walkers, pogo stick tricks, sword swallowing, knife throwing, and jugglers on unicycles.

To get more info, go to www.seaportvillage.com

EVENT INFO

Saturday, March 2nd and Sunday March 3rd

12 pm to 6 pm

LOCATION

Seaport Village

849 West Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA 92101