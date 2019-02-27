Whale spotted near Pacific Beach in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A whale was spotted just south of Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach on Wednesday. It appeared to be a baby Pacific gray whale and was seemingly not in distress.

A representative of SeaWorld San Diego confirmed that the whale was a juvenile and not in distress.

San Diego Lifeguards tell News 8 they spotted the whale's mom not far from the baby Wednesday morning.

Chopper 8 captured footage of the whale as well as a couple of dolphins swimming nearby.

The sighting comes in the midst of migration season for the animals when they make the trek from the Bering Sea to Baja California to have their babies. The babies then fatten up with extra layers of blubber before returning to colder waters.

San Diego Lifeguards were monitoring the whale and its movements.