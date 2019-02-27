Terri Bratcher brings her ‘Legally Blind Ambition Tour’ to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Terri Bratcher says she was born to be on stage. From a very young age, she loved singing and performing with a hairbrush in front of the mirror.

But at the age of 9, a diagnosis put Terri’s dreams on a very different course. She spoke with Morning Extra about what happened and how it never stopped her.

Terri Bratcher will appear in "The Legally Blind Ambition Tour" on Wednesday at Martinis Above Fourth Table + Stage. Click here for more information.