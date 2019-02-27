Ocean Beach man 'Marathon Milio' completes two marathons

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — There’s nothing like a good run to clear your head.
In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone video report, Jeff is in Ocean Beach with an update on Marathon Milio whom he introduced us to about a year ago. Milio is so committed to his goal of running seven marathons in seven continents that he sports a tattoo of a world map on his back.
If you would like to keep up with his upcoming adventures, click here.
Marathon Milio is running seven marathons on seven continents. He is back from Antarctica where he finished in the third place. I love the tattooed map of the world on his back! Talk about putting some skin in the game!! The Zevely Zone @CBS8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/36p9kAg7kz— Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) February 27, 2019
In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Ocean Beach with an update on Marathon Milio whom he introduced us to about a year ago.
In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Ocean Beach with an update on Marathon Milio whom he introduced us to about a year ago.
The on-air reporters and anchors in TV news do a lot of talking, but what if they just listened for a day?
Sometimes a dog knows what we need before we know it ourselves. In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Jamul at the Little Angels Service Dogs training center.
This Valentine’s Day, a Carlsbad couple seen fighting in a Justin Bieber video says they have nothing but love for each other.
The United States of America is known as the “home of the brave” because for more than two centuries the bravery of men and women have protected it.
If you’re going to ask your spouse to build something in your backyard you might want to be specific. In Tuesday’s Zevely Zone, it’s anchors away in Oceanside.
It was day one of News 8 Sports Director Kye Kraska's Celebration of Heroes Blood Drive - four days of giving that will culminate on Valentine's Day with a blood drive in Mission Valley at Dave & Buster's.
Sometimes hearing one song on the radio can change your whole day. In Thursday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff pops into our sister radio station 100.7 San Diego to see and hear what’s new on The Cantore Show.