Pacific Beach Group debates people living in cars

PACIFIC BEACH (NEWS 8) – After a recent decision by the San Diego City to allow people to sleep in their cars sparked outrage, dozens of people their opinions at a Pacific Beach Planning Group meeting Wednesday night.

The group discussed the idea of banning the act of sleeping in cars in neighborhoods and residential zones. The group approved a motion to send a recommendation to the San Diego City Council to reinstate the ban but in neighborhoods and residential zones while creating more safe parking zones.

“If you are living with someone waking you up in the middle of the night or seeing somebody dealing drugs, this is different story and we don’t have enough police to deal with it,” said one resident.

Ultimately, however, the approved motion is only a recommendation.

“I am saying let’s do something about it instead of do nothing,” said another resident.

If there are any future restrictions it could affect those living the trendy ‘van-life,’ which News 8 has featured over the past few days.

Some told News 8 they are trying their best to be respectful to their new neighbors.

Glen Volk, who lives near Sunset Cliffs, told News 8 last week that the issue will only get worse in the summer if something is not done – regardless if it is those forced to live in their cars because of their financial situations or those choosing to do so freely.

“More and more people show up here when they know they can camp for free,” he said.

When planning groups make recommendations like the one approved Wednesday night, they will often send a letter to the city. One group member, however, told News 8 sending the letter to the City of San Diego was not part of the night’s motion.

