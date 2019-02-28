Californians lose millions of dollars in recycling deposits - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Californians lose millions of dollars in recycling deposits

Posted: Updated:
FILE - In this July 5, 2016 file photo, cans and plastic bottles brought in for recycling are seen at a recycling center in Sacramento, Calif. C FILE - In this July 5, 2016 file photo, cans and plastic bottles brought in for recycling are seen at a recycling center in Sacramento, Calif. C

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California consumers are losing out on at least $308 million in nickel deposits on cans and bottles, largely because it's increasingly difficult to find a recycling center.

That's according to a report set for release Thursday by advocacy group Consumer Watchdog.

The report says more than 40 percent of the state's recycling centers closed in the last five years and many grocery stores won't take back the empties. More than 100 centers closed in Los Angeles County alone.

The report faults state regulators for not doing more. It recommends increasing the amount of deposits to encourage more recycling.

It puts the cost to consumers even higher, saying consumers get back less than half their deposit on average.

The years-long problem also is prompting calls for reform by a state senator.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Make-a-Wish grants car makeover for Escondido teen

    Make-a-Wish grants car makeover for Escondido teen

    Thursday, February 28 2019 2:09 AM EST2019-02-28 07:09:17 GMT

    An Escondido teen is revved up about his Make-A-Wish.

     

    An Escondido teen is revved up about his Make-A-Wish.

     

  • Northern California river floods 2,000 buildings

    Northern California river floods 2,000 buildings

    Thursday, February 28 2019 1:34 AM EST2019-02-28 06:34:13 GMT
    A California state flag hangs from the front of a home submerged in the flood waters of the Russian River in Forestville, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. The still rising Russian River was engorged by days of rain from western U.S. storms. (AP Photo/A California state flag hangs from the front of a home submerged in the flood waters of the Russian River in Forestville, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. The still rising Russian River was engorged by days of rain from western U.S. storms. (AP Photo/
    A California state flag hangs from the front of a home submerged in the flood waters of the Russian River in Forestville, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. The still rising Russian River was engorged by days of rain from western U.S. storms. (AP Photo/A California state flag hangs from the front of a home submerged in the flood waters of the Russian River in Forestville, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. The still rising Russian River was engorged by days of rain from western U.S. storms. (AP Photo/

    A Northern California river flooded 2,000 homes, businesses and other buildings and left two communities virtual islands after days of stormy weather, officials said Wednesday.

     

    A Northern California river flooded 2,000 homes, businesses and other buildings and left two communities virtual islands after days of stormy weather, officials said Wednesday.

     

  • Californians lose millions of dollars in recycling deposits

    Californians lose millions of dollars in recycling deposits

    Thursday, February 28 2019 1:26 AM EST2019-02-28 06:26:21 GMT
    FILE - In this July 5, 2016 file photo, cans and plastic bottles brought in for recycling are seen at a recycling center in Sacramento, Calif. CFILE - In this July 5, 2016 file photo, cans and plastic bottles brought in for recycling are seen at a recycling center in Sacramento, Calif. C
    FILE - In this July 5, 2016 file photo, cans and plastic bottles brought in for recycling are seen at a recycling center in Sacramento, Calif. CFILE - In this July 5, 2016 file photo, cans and plastic bottles brought in for recycling are seen at a recycling center in Sacramento, Calif. C
    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California consumers are losing out on at least $308 million in nickel deposits on cans and bottles, largely because it's increasingly difficult to find a recycling center. That's according to a report set for release Thursday by advocacy group Consumer Watchdog. The report says more than 40 percent of the state's recycling centers closed in the last five years and many grocery stores won't take back the empties. More than 100 centers closed in Los An... 
    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California consumers are losing out on at least $308 million in nickel deposits on cans and bottles, largely because it's increasingly difficult to find a recycling center. That's according to a report set for release Thursday by advocacy group Consumer Watchdog. The report says more than 40 percent of the state's recycling centers closed in the last five years and many grocery stores won't take back the empties. More than 100 centers closed in Los An... 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.