SDPD officer and suspect rushed to hospital after being run over by car

By Jarrett Wright, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - An SDPD officer and another person have been taken to the hospital after being run over by a car.

The officer had a possible vandalism suspect on the ground just before 5 a.m. when the two were hit by the vehicle in the 2900 block of Midway Drive.  

Both the officer and the man he was arresting were immediately taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

Southbound lanes on Rosecrans Street are shut down between Sports Arena Boulevard and Midway Drive. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

