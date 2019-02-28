SDPD officer and suspect rushed to hospital after being run over by car

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - An SDPD officer and another person have been taken to the hospital after being run over by a car.

The officer had a possible vandalism suspect on the ground just before 5 a.m. when the two were hit by the vehicle in the 2900 block of Midway Drive.

Both the officer and the man he was arresting were immediately taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Southbound lanes on Rosecrans Street are shut down between Sports Arena Boulevard and Midway Drive. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Road Closure due to vehicle versus pedestrian accident: Southbound Rosecrans is closed between Midway and Sports Arena for an unknown duration. Please use an alternate route. Further details to follow. pic.twitter.com/oLj3CVDcfQ — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) February 28, 2019

Scene at midway drive and Rosecrans. We’re getting preliminary info that a police officer and possibly a second person were hit by a car. Live report coming up at 530 on @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/mwXStvfvmN — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) February 28, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

