Pedestrian hit and killed on SR-52, shuts down lanes for hours

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday morning on state Route 52 in the University City area, authorities said.

It happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. on eastbound state Route 52 near Genesee Avenue, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, Doerr said.

No details about the victim or the vehicle that struck the victim were immediately available.

A SigAlert was issued around 4:45 a.m. shutting down all eastbound lanes of SR-52 at Genesee Avenue.

CHP officers were investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

As of 7 a.m. officers had reopened all of the lanes

Get the latest News 8 Traffic updates »

Update: All lanes open on EB SR-52 at Genesee Ave. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) February 28, 2019