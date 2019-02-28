The Hydration Room: Bringing IV and injection therapy to La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The Hydration Room is a first of its kind IV and injection therapy clinic now open in San Diego at La Plaza La Jolla.

This newest clinic marks the sixth Southern California location for the popular Orange County–based brand, launched in 2014 by board-certified Anesthesiologist Dr. Brett Florie, M.D., D.O. with the mission of transforming preventative healthcare and wellness.

Since its inception, The Hydration Room has helped more than 16,000 patients treat common ailments ranging from allergies, migraine headaches, cold/flu, and fitness recovery to more severe health issues including cancer, chronic pain, Crohn’s, Lyme’s, and malabsorption diseases through its proprietary blends of vitamin IV and injection therapies that deliver vitamins and nutrients directly into the bloodstream, allowing for 100% absorption.

"We are thrilled to be opening our new location in San Diego and feel that it marks an exciting milestone in our expansion of The Hydration Room in Southern California,” said Dr. Florie, M.D., D.O. “It allows us to introduce more patients to the profound benefits that IV and injection therapy can bring to their overall journey for health and wellness with an unsurpassed level of service and professional care.”

The La Jolla location features six reclining lounge chairs for patients to relax on as they refresh and renew with their customizable blends of vitamin and mineral-rich IV and injections developed by Dr. Florie. The spa-like space also includes complimentary WiFi, Netflix, and an updated selection of magazines. All clinically supported therapies, priced from $25 to $250, include an initial consultation with a doctor and a customized treatment plan. All IV and injection therapies are administered by a physician or nursing staff.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs visited the Girard Avenue location to see what the buzz is about.