The Hydration Room: Bringing IV and injection therapy to La Jolla

The Men’s Pacific Coast Double’s tournament is one of the five-oldest tennis events in the world and the second oldest tennis event in the United States.
The Hydration Room is a first of its kind IV and injection therapy clinic now open in San Diego at La Plaza La Jolla.
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday morning on state Route 52 in the University City area, authorities said.
Temperatures across the County reach or exceed average temperatures Thursday afternoon. Some light rain may be seen across the County through the afternoon.
After a recent decision by the San Diego City to allow people to sleep in their cars sparked outrage, dozens of people voiced their opinions at a Pacific Beach Planning Group meeting Wednesday night.
One man's Facebook post has gone viral saying he’d rather live out his life at a Holiday Inn than at a nursing home because a hotel is so much cheaper. However, Holiday Inn told KHOU 11 News this version or something similar has been circling the Internet since 2004 and another since 2016.
California consumers are losing out on at least $308 million in nickel deposits on cans and bottles, largely because it's increasingly difficult to find a recycling center.
A Northern California river flooded 2,000 homes, businesses and other buildings and left two communities virtual islands after days of stormy weather, officials said Wednesday.