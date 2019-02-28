Men's Pacific Coast Double's Tournament returns to La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The Men’s Pacific Coast Double’s tournament is one of the five-oldest tennis events in the world and the second oldest tennis event in the United States. The event started in Monterrey in 1891 and was moved to La Jolla in 1941.



Hundreds of players from universities from across the country will descend on San Diego to compete. Teams have included: Boise State, Boston College, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (CMS), Oklahoma State University, Pepperdine University, Stanford University, University of California Davis, University of California Los Angeles, University of Southern California, University of California Berkeley, Rice University, Villanova University and Rice College. Plus, local teams from University of San Diego and University of California San Diego.



Also entering this tournament will be top teaching pros, promising juniors, college coaches and even former tour players, making this one of the most interesting and unusual competitor fields in the country.

News's 8's Ashley Jacobs heads to The La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club with tips on how tennis spectators can best view the tournament with free admission.