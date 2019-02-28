Hearing continues for San Diego woman accused in fatal wrong-way DUI crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A preliminary hearing continued Thursday in the case of a woman accused of killing another motorist by driving the wrong way while drunk on a San Diego freeway ramp and crashing head-on into another vehicle.



Lauren Ashley Freeman, 23, is accused in the Feb. 26, 2018, crash that killed 35-year-old Justin Callahan. Prosecutors say Callahan was driving home to the Point Loma area from his work in Chula Vista when the crash occurred just after 2 a.m. on a transition ramp between northbound Interstate 5 and westbound Interstate 8.



Callahan died at the scene, while Freeman and a passenger of hers suffered major injuries and were hospitalized.



Callahan was initially found to be at fault for the collision, but the CHP later reversed its findings and Freeman was charged with murder, gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI. She turned herself in to authorities on Nov. 2.



California Highway Patrol Officer Martin Santilla testified Wednesday that the position of the vehicles after the crash -- with Callahan's Volkswagen Jetta facing the wrong direction -- led investigators to initially believe Callahan was at fault. In addition, the only available witness on the night of the crash told investigators that Callahan's Jetta was headed in the wrong direction.



At around 1:55 a.m. Feb. 26, authorities received reports of a wrong way driver heading eastbound on Interstate 8 in the westbound lanes, but were unable to locate it at any point, he testified. Less than 10 minutes later, the crash occurred, and emergency personnel found Callahan's Jetta facing the wrong direction.



However, cell phone data indicate that Callahan was never on Interstate 8 on the night of the crash, while data from Freeman and her passenger show they were in the area of Interstate 8, Santilla testified.



A blood draw from the hospital showed that Freeman was under the influence of alcohol, Santilla said, and witnesses testified that she went out drinking with a friend in Hillcrest hours before the crash.



Freeman is currently being held in lieu of $750,000 bail.

