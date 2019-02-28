Misty is a friendly pup who loves to play ball

Name: Misty

Age: 3 years old

Gender: Spayed female

Breed: American pit bull terrier mix

Adoption Fee: $95

Misty, a 3-year-old American pit bull terrier mix, is looking for her new best friend.

She is a sweet girl who happily interacts with everyone she meets. She loves to play ball and will sit and lay down when asked. She is very outgoing, friendly and people-orientated and can’t wait to find a new family to call her own!

Her adoption fee includes her spay, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, waived enrollment fee for medical insurance from PetFirst, and a license for residence in the city limits of Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas, Escondido, Imperial Beach, Oceanside, Poway, San Diego, San Marcos, Santee, Solana Beach and Vista.

Misty is available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s Escondido Campus located at 3500 Burnet Drive. To learn more about making her part of your family, visit www.sdhumane.org or call (619) 299-7012.

Adoption Hours: 7 days a week – 10a.m. – 6 p.m.