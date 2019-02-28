Misty is a friendly pup who loves to play ball

Here’s a story that will be a relief to any parent who has listened to “Baby Shark” a thousand times. There are now baby lullabies that appeal to tiny tots and their parents.
Since the mid-1970s, the United States has recognized Black History Month – also known as African-American History Month. Our News 8 archives hold many stories from Black History Months past and we’ve collected a few to share.
In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is in Ocean Beach with an update on Marathon Milio whom he introduced us to about a year ago.
A whale was spotted just south of Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach on Wednesday. It appeared to be a baby Pacific gray whale and was seemingly not in distress.
Each year, a group of about 30 San Diegans get a rare glimpse inside the FBI as part of the agency's FBI Citizens Academy.
The on-air reporters and anchors in TV news do a lot of talking, but what if they just listened for a day?
Many parents are guilty of being on the phone in front of their children – probably more than some would like to admit. And it turns out kids do notice the behavior and they respond in different ways.
The San Diego Gulls are helping dogs in need with a new team calendar. The calendar sponsored by Raising Cane’s features 14 Gulls players with Shelter to Soldier service dogs and the calendar is for sale at Gulls games and through the DASH Auctions app.
There are several at-home meal kits that claim to save families time and money all while providing a nutritious meal. But are some kits better than others? News 8's Shawn Styles experimented with three different services - Blue Apron, Hello Fresh and Plated - to find out.
